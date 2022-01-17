THP, TDOT assist several people stuck in the snow on Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers and highway crews assisted several people who became stuck in the snow in Carter County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and TDOT helped around eight to nine people Monday on Roan Mountain.

Carter County dispatch told News Channel 11 Monday afternoon that Highway 143, which runs from the town of Roan Mountain to Carvers Gap, was closed between Cove Creek Road and the state line due to slick and icy conditions.

The forecast called for at least a foot of snow in the mountains.