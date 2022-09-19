JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81).

A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — injured.

A Mazda CX9 SUV had been traveling south on Highway 81, and a Dodge 2500 truck had been traveling north when the Mazda reportedly attempted to turn onto 81 Loop “into the path of [the truck],” according to THP.

The Mazda hit the truck and then continued traveling into the Crossroads parking lot, where it hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a woman, identified as Monica Vance, of Burnsville, North Carolina, pinning her under the SUV.

Vance died from her injuries, according to the report.

Those injured included another pedestrian near the motorcycle, identified as Scottie Vance, of Burnsville, North Carolina; a juvenile passenger in the Mazda SUV; a passenger in the Dodge truck; and the driver of the Mazda.

Police identified the driver of the Mazda as Sheri Sanders, of Greeneville. Citations and criminal charges against Sanders are pending, according to the THP report.

No further information has been released at this time.