THP: Road rage leads to crash in Carter Co. Wednesday night; charges pending

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Two people were taken to the hospital following what THP troopers describe as “unprovoked road rage” Wednesday night.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a driver, identified as Michael Lynn Richardson, 35, pulled up behind a car traveling on north on Highway 91 in Carter County and “began to ram” the car from behind.

The car that was being rammed pulled over at a convenience store on Highway 91 to seek safety.

Troopers report that Richardson continued on Highway 91 and eventually left the roadway and hit a tree, causing his vehicle to roll over.

The car Richardson was driving caught on fire, and THP reports, “Good Samaritans engaged in life saving efforts to extinguish/reduce fire until emergency crews arrived.”

Richardson was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

As for the driver of the car that was rammed, we are told they were injured and taken to Sycamore Shoals for treatment.

The THP report detailed that felony charges are pending for Richardson but did not provide any further information.

