UPDATE: THP seeking assistance identifying vehicle after hit-and-run leaves pedestrian injured

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — UPDATE (11/25/2020 8:06 a.m.) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance after a Hampton man was injured in a hit and run in Carter County.

According to a crash report from THP, William Tolley, 49, was walking on Elizabethton Highway around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tolley was near 2240 Elizabethton Highway and headed east when a vehicle hit him.

@THPFallBranch is requesting the public’s assistance tonight. We are currently working a car vs. pedestrian hit/ run crash in Carter Co. Tn. (Hwy 91) near King Springs Rd. Approx. 5:20 pm this evening, Grey/ Silver 4 Dr. Sedan.

Any info; please call (865)544-3380 Ext: 5548🙏 pic.twitter.com/2l58x0YyTJ — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) November 25, 2020

THP reports that a witness described the vehicle as a gray or silver sedan that was driving east.

The report says the sedan briefly slowed down after hitting Tolley, then sped away east on Elizabethton Highway.

Tolley remained at the scene of the crash until he was transported by ambulance to the Johnson City Medical Center.

The crash occurred near the intersection of King Springs Road and Elizabethton Highway (State Route 91).

Charges are pending against the unknown driver of the sedan.

On Tuesday, THP put out a request to the public to help identify the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information is asked to call 865-544-3380 extension 5548.