THP ramping up efforts to catch distracted drivers

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are expected to be out in full force starting Friday, ramping up their efforts to stop distracted driving.
On Thursday, THP issued a notice to people on social media that they’ll step up their efforts today and that Tennessee is a “hands free state.”
RELATED: Tennessee hands-free law goes into effect.
Earlier this year, the state passed a “hands-free” law, which makes a illegal for people to use their cell phone to text or talk while driving.
You can learn more about the law by clicking the link above.