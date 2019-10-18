LIVE NOW /
THP ramping up efforts to catch distracted drivers

Local

by: Curtis Carden

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are expected to be out in full force starting Friday, ramping up their efforts to stop distracted driving.

On Thursday, THP issued a notice to people on social media that they’ll step up their efforts today and that Tennessee is a “hands free state.”

Earlier this year, the state passed a “hands-free” law, which makes a illegal for people to use their cell phone to text or talk while driving.

