THP: Pedestrian standing on I-26 in Unicoi Co. hit by vehicle’s side mirror after driver swerved to avoid collision

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pedestrian standing on Interstate 26 in Unicoi County was hit by a vehicle’s side mirror and transported to the hospital Tuesday morning.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at the 30.8 mile marker on I-26 East around 4:05 a.m.

The report says a 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 was headed east on the interstate when the driver saw a person “standing in the center of the highway.”

The driver reportedly swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

According to THP, the pedestrian was hit by the truck’s right-side mirror.

The pedestrian, identified as Kori Kinnaird, 30, of Asheville, N.C., was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, the report states.

THP did not clarify the extent of the injuries Kinnaird sustained in the report.

The driver of the Dodge has not been charged.