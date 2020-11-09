THP: One person hospitalized after vehicle struck a lawnmower

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person riding a lawnmower was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The preliminary report states the following:

Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on State Route 91 when the driver, for no apparent reason, crossed the southbound lane and left the roadway. Vehicle #1 continued north, side swiping a utility pole and then struck Vehicle #2. The impact threw the driver of Vehicle #2 a long distance before landing in the roadway. Vehicle #1 continued straight, coming to rest after a driveway, past the point of impact. THP

According to the report, Bernice R. Spears Jr., 56, of Elizabethton, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on State Route 91 when she crossed over lanes and eventually left the road, the report says.

A passenger included Roger Spears, 50, of Elizabethton.

After side-swiping a utility pole, Spears struck Che Creedon, 43, who was on a lawnmower at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Creedon was sent to Johnson City Medical Center for injuries.

The report says charges are pending against Spears, the driver of the Silverado, and no other details were released at this time.