CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured after a crash in Carter County on Thursday evening.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2005 Subaru Impreza was traveling south on State Route 143 when it veered to the right.

The driver reportedly overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, crossed the road and went off the northbound side into a ditch, striking an embankment before coming to a stop.

THP reports the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The extent of the injuries was not specified in the THP report.