HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured after a crash on Highway 70 in Hawkins County Thursday night.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), just before 11:30 p.m., a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 traveled off the right side of the road on Highway 70 north after failing to negotiate a turn.

The truck went down an embankment and rolled several times before coming to rest against a tree next to a creek, THP reports.

The driver was injured during the crash and later med-flighted to a local trauma center, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad posted on social media.

As of 2:50 a.m., emergency crews were clearing the scene.

The report stated charges were pending in the crash.