HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night.

A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and overturned.

Both Oliver and an adult passenger were ejected from the vehicle; they were reportedly not wearing seat belts. The passenger was injured as a result, the report states.

A one-year-old infant was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol. The infant reportedly remained in the truck throughout the crash.

The passenger, as well as the child were listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital. Mitchell Oliver was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the report.