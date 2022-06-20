CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Carter County on Monday.

According to a crash report from THP, a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by William Shane Adams, 34, from Butler, Tennessee was traveling north on US 321 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2007 White GMC truck that was heading south and being driven by a 31-year-old male from Elizabethton.

The White GMC truck then struck a third vehicle that was traveling north after losing control. The vehicle that the GMC struck was a gold 2006 Toyota 4runner being driven by a 51-year-old man from Mountain City.

The Ford Ranger continued down the wrong lane when it struck a 2007 Toyota Rav4 being driven by a 47-year-old from Butler, Tenn.

The report from THP states that the driver of the Ford Ranger, Adams, died from the accident, however, no others were injured.

The report also states that Adams was not wearing a seatbelt. All others involved were wearing seatbelts.