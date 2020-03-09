1  of  2
Breaking News
Health officials confirm 4th case of coronavirus reported in Tennessee Judge increases Megan Boswell’s bond to $150,000
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

THP: Occupants safe, road re-opens after I-26 van fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials reported that Interstate 26, near mile marker 22 in Johnson City was closed due to a vehicle fire around 2:05 p.m. Monday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle fire was caused by a “vehicle malfunction,” adding that all the occupants of the vehicle were able to escape the van before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The incident report stated that the car was a total loss.

No charges have been filed, according to THP.

All lanes have been reopened along the route of the accident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss