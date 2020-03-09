THP: Occupants safe, road re-opens after I-26 van fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials reported that Interstate 26, near mile marker 22 in Johnson City was closed due to a vehicle fire around 2:05 p.m. Monday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle fire was caused by a “vehicle malfunction,” adding that all the occupants of the vehicle were able to escape the van before it was fully engulfed in flames.
The incident report stated that the car was a total loss.
No charges have been filed, according to THP.
All lanes have been reopened along the route of the accident.