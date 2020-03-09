THP: Occupants safe, road re-opens after I-26 van fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials reported that Interstate 26, near mile marker 22 in Johnson City was closed due to a vehicle fire around 2:05 p.m. Monday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle fire was caused by a “vehicle malfunction,” adding that all the occupants of the vehicle were able to escape the van before it was fully engulfed in flames.

I-26 West at MM 22 in Washington County is closed as crews extinguish a passenger vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/BWtRRA38WL — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 9, 2020

The incident report stated that the car was a total loss.

No charges have been filed, according to THP.

All lanes have been reopened along the route of the accident.