THP: North Carolina driver charged after causing crash in Sullivan County, leaving scene of accident

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A North Carolina driver has been charged after authorities say he drove almost 40 miles per hour over the speed limit, hit a truck and left the scene of the crash.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nyles B. Davis, 35 of Asheville, N.C., was charged after a crash on State Route 126 in Sullivan County Sunday.

The report says the crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. near the Ethel Drive intersection.

THP reports Davis was driving a Kia Sorento in the eastbound lanes and was unable to stay in the correct lane.

The Kia hit a Chevrolet Silverado driving in the opposite direction, according to the report.

THP says the Chevrolet came to an “uncontrolled final rest in the ditch.”

The Kia left the scene of the accident but was later found.

Davis and the other driver were not injured in the crash, according to THP.

Davis was charged with speeding 84 mph in a 45 mph zone and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.