THP: No serious injuries in crash involving JCPD car

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say no one was seriously hurt when a police car and a pickup truck collided Tuesday evening in Piney Flats.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened just before 7 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 5620 Highway 11E.

The THP said a Johnson City Police Department Ford Explorer was exiting the parking lot when it struck a Ford F-350 that was entering the lot.

The officer in the Explorer received minor injuries while the driver of the pickup was uninjured, according to the THP.

The crash report states that charges against the pickup truck driver are pending the outcome of the investigation.