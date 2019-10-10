THP: Mountain City man dies following head-on crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed one man is dead following a head-on crash early Thursday morning in Johnson County.

According to a THP report, a pickup truck, driven by Brandon McCoy, 33, of Mountain City, was traveling south on US Highway 421 when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle traveling north.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch off of the road.

According to the report, the driver of the other vehicle, along with a passenger of one of the vehicles, was not injured.

No charges have been filed in this crash.