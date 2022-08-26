CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., of Elizabethton, was traveling northbound on Highway 91 “at a high rate of speed.”

The motorcycle reportedly crashed into an SUV before going off the roadway, which threw Hilton Jr. from the motorcycle before he hit the side of a house. After leaving the roadway, the motorcycle reportedly hit a man who had been mowing a lawn.

Both Hilton Jr. and the pedestrian, identified as James Ledford, of Elizabethton, died.

News Channel 11 reached out to the THP for clarification regarding several details surrounding the crash. This is a developing story;