THP: Motorcyclist killed, other driver injured after Sullivan County crash Tuesday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was killed and another injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Sullivan County Tuesday.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2003 Jeep Liberty was getting onto Highway 11W from a convenience store parking lot in the 1700 block of the highway.

The report states the Jeep drove through the right lane of the highway to the left lane and into the path of a Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcycle had already been driving in the left lane when the vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist died as a result of the crash. He was identified as Bill Wright, 33, of Kingsport.

Wright had been properly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the report states.

The driver of the Jeep was identified by THP as Aaron Stephens, 28, of Wise, Virginia. Stephens was injured in the crash.

THP reports charges are pending against Stephens. The crash remains under investigation.