BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 421.

According to a crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Matthew Guy, 18 of Bristol, was traveling south on the highway when a pickup truck pulled out in front of it at Rooty Branch Road near Bristol.

Guy, who was wearing a helmet, was killed in the crash, according to the THP.

The crash report states that charges and citations are pending against the driver of the pickup.