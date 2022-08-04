Editor’s Note: The Tennessee Highway Patrol provided News Channel 11 with an updated crash report that corrected previously supplied information. This story has been updated to reflect that.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carter County Tuesday.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash occurred on Highway 19E at the intersection of 1st Avenue.

The THP reports that at 3:34 p.m., a Subaru stopped at a stop sign on 1st Avenue. The driver then tried to cross the highway. At that point, a Honda motorcycle and the Subaru collided.

The motorcyclist, identified as Gregory Maney, of Butler, was killed in the crash. Gregory was wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver of the Subaru was injured, according to the THP report. The driver had been wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

According to the preliminary report, citations and criminal charges are pending against the driver of the Subaru.