JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Johnson County Tuesday.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle was heading north on State Route 167 around 8 a.m. At the same time, a 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck hauling a trailer was pulling out of a driveway to turn into the southbound lane.

The report states the motorcycle struck the rear left side of the trailer in the northbound lane.

According to the THP, the motorcyclist was injured in the crash. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

The report states charges are pending against the motorcyclist.