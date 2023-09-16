JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcyclist was killed during a crash in Jonesborough Friday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A crash report from the THP said the responding trooper arrived on scene at the intersection of Old Embreeville Road and Whispering Pines Road to find a motorcycle had been in a collision with a sedan.

The report states the trooper, “found the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when they struck the opposing passenger car that was pulling onto Old Embreeville Rd.”

The report from the THP said the crash was fatal for the driver of the motorcycle, Trevor Russell, 26. No charges were filed and no other injuries were reported, according to the THP.