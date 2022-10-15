Editor’s Note: The following story has been updated to reflect information from a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Minor injuries were sustained in a crash that occurred on Highway 19 East on Saturday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the report, a Ford Explorer was traveling in front of a Dodge Dakota and a Kia Sorento. When the Ford stopped to turn left, the Dodge reportedly slowed down and was rear-ended by the Kia Sorento. The Dodge Dakota was pushed forward by the impact and struck the Ford Explorer.

All drivers were reported to be wearing seatbelts. Juvenile passengers in the Dodge and Kia reportedly sustained minor injuries.

No further details were released.