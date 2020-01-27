THP: Minor injuries reported after tractor-trailer crash on Highway 126 in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver sustained minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on State Route 126 in Sullivan County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night near the intersection of Barr Road.

THP reports that a Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Michael Boyd, 34, of Bluff City, was backing into a lot near the intersection when it was hit by a Ford Focus.

The Focus, driven by Robert Wallace Jr., 62, of Blountville, was traveling west on SR 126 and hit the semi-truck on the left side of the trailer.

Wallace sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by family members.

There were two juveniles, ages 4 and 5, in booster seats in the back seat of the Focus. They were not injured.

Boyd was not injured, and the truck’s trailer was empty at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and THP reports no charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.