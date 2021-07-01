THP: Medical condition may have led to single-vehicle crash in Carter County; driver dead

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe the driver of a mini-van may have experienced a medical emergency prior to a crash Thursday afternoon in Carter County.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Vanderbilt Drive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

State troopers say a Toyota Sienna was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver, identified as Wendy J. Laws, 50 of Johnson City, died.

The highway patrol says preliminary information indicates that Laws “may had developed a medical condition” prior to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss