THP: Medical condition may have led to single-vehicle crash in Carter County; driver dead

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe the driver of a mini-van may have experienced a medical emergency prior to a crash Thursday afternoon in Carter County.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Vanderbilt Drive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

State troopers say a Toyota Sienna was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver, identified as Wendy J. Laws, 50 of Johnson City, died.

The highway patrol says preliminary information indicates that Laws “may had developed a medical condition” prior to the crash.