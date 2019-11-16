THP: Man swallows ‘large amount’ of pills following pursuit in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing several charges after a Friday afternoon police chase in Carter County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a trooper tried to pull over a 1997 Ford F-150 for speeding on State Route 361, but the vehicle did not stop.

State troopers and sheriff’s deputies then chased the vehicle, which made several erratic turns during the pursuit according to THP.

The truck hit a spike strip on SR 362 and became disabled on Jim Elliot Road.

State troopers say the driver, Derek Brent Milsap, 41 of Jonesborough, swallowed “a large amount of prescription pills” when authorities approached and quickly became unresponsive after he was removed from the truck.

A trooper administered two doses of Narcan before EMS arrived and took Milsap to Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

The highway patrol says the tag on the truck was reported stolen.

Milsap is facing charges of speeding, driving on a revoked license, driving under the influence (2nd), felony evading, felony reckless endangerment, and theft of property.

