THP: Bristol man ejected from rolled car dies in hospital

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident at the 2000 block of Lee Highway around 8 a.m. Saturday in Bristol.

THP told News Channel 11 that 41-year-old Stephen Shipplett died after he rolled his Dodge Durango travelling northbound on U.S. Highway 11 W.

The THP crash report stated that Shipplett was not wearing his seatbelt when the vehicle went off the road to the right for unknown reasons. He then overcorrected his vehicle and rolled several times before being ejected from the car.

The car came to a final stop in the media a few feet from where Shipplett landed.

The report stated that Shipplett was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported during this crash.