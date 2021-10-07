THP: Man dies after falling under work truck

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead following an accident where he fell underneath a work truck Thursday.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a work truck pulling a woodchipper was driving down the road followed by a work crew that was picking up and throwing tree limbs into the chipper.

The report identified 48-year-old John Cooper as a pedestrian that was walking alongside the truck picking up sticks when he fell under the drivers side wheel of the truck, resulting in his death.