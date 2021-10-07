THP: Man dies after falling under work truck

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead following an accident where he fell underneath a work truck Thursday.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a work truck pulling a woodchipper was driving down the road followed by a work crew that was picking up and throwing tree limbs into the chipper.

The report identified 48-year-old John Cooper as a pedestrian that was walking alongside the truck picking up sticks when he fell under the drivers side wheel of the truck, resulting in his death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss