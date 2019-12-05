THP: Man clocked at 124mph on I-81 reportedly tells trooper he was on his way to a restaurant to eat

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Source: Greene Co. Jail

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A driver on Interstate 81 in Greene County was pulled over Wednesday after a trooper clocked him going 124mph in a 70 mph zone.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Long Kim Le Nguyen, 28, of Kenneth City, Florida, was traveling north on I-81 when the trooper pulled him over.

THP reported the driver had no excuse for speeding and that when the trooper asked him where he was going, “he stated to a restaurant to eat.”

Le Nguyen was taken to the Greene County Jail where he was booked on a charge of reckless driving.

