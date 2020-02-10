THP: Man charged with DUI after truck catches fire following Hawkins County crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing multiple charges after a crash on State Route 113 in Hawkins County Monday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Andrew White, 30, of Mooresburg, was driving north on State Route 113 around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

The 1998 Chevrolet truck White was driving ran off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment near Walter Drive.

The truck caught fire after hitting the embankment, according to THP.

White was not injured in the crash.

He is charged with DUI, Driving on a Suspended License and Violation of Implied Consent.