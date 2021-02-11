THP: Man arrested after driving into Comcare facility in Greeneville

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say a man was arrested after driving into a Comcare facility in Greeneville Wednesday evening.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the incident on Burkey Road around 10 p.m.

A state trooper arrived at the scene and saw that a Ford F350 had crashed into the building, according to a report by the highway patrol.

Photo: WJHL

The trooper said the truck went off the right side of the road and came to a stop “totally inside” the building.

According to the highway patrol, the driver fled the scene but was later apprehended.

The driver, identified as Jerry Carter, 46 of Greeneville, was charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene, according to the THP report.

According to Comcare’s website, the non-profit agency provides “residential and day services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Greene, Washington and Unicoi Counties.”

County Mayor Kevin Morrison says several agencies responded to the crash, including the Greeneville Rescue Squad, Orebank Volunteer Fire Department, and Greeneville Light and Power.