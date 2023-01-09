FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) saw a slight uptrend in traffic fatalities in News Channel 11’s coverage area over the last year, but some counties saw a significant spike in deaths.

According to a report compiled by the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, THP’s District 5 (Fall Branch) saw 131 fatal crashes in 2022 across 14 counties. Some of those crashes, like deaths reported in Claiborne and Cocke County, are not in News Channel 11’s coverage area. When restricted to covered counties, the Tri-Cities’ Tennessee side saw 97 fatal crashes.

Compared to 2021’s local totals, fatalities increased by two. You can see the breakdown below:

County 2021 Total 2022 Total Difference Carter 8 14 +6 Greene 19 17 -2 Hawkins 10 11 +1 Johnson 6 8 +2 Sullivan 28 27 -1 Unicoi 5 3 -2 Washington 19 17 -2 Totals 95 97 +2 Source: TN Department of Safety & Homeland Security

Carter County saw the largest spike in THP’s reporting with an increase of six deaths (75%). Johnson and Hawkins Counties saw an increase of two and one death, respectively. Motorcycle fatalities saw a significant jump from 19 in 2021 to 25 in 2022 (31.6%), according to state dashboards.

Most people who died in traffic accidents were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash (50.1%).

Urban crash fatalities took up a larger portion of deaths in 2022, jumping to 48.5% of fatal crashes compared to 2021’s 40%.