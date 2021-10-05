THP: Kingsport man facing charges after allegedly leaving crash scene that injured 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Howington, 34, faces several charges after leaving a car crash scene, a release from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed.

The release said that Howington was traveling northbound in a 1997 Saturn on Highway 93 near Derby Drive before the car crossed the center line and hit a 2000 Dodge Caravan traveling southbound.

The driver of the Dodge was injured during the crash, THP said.

Officials with THP said that Howington left the scene before deputies arrived.

He was charged with driving on a revoked license, driving without insurance, due care, failure to render aid, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and failure to maintain lane.

No further details have been released at this time.