KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man died following a motorcycle crash on Fort Henry Drive Friday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), 39-year-old William Alley of Kingsport was travelling south on State Highway 36.

The report said Alley was driving around a curve when the motorcycle left the right side of the road, causing him to overcorrect and strike a cinder block barrier at a residence.

The crash remains under investigation.