JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report, a woman is dead following a crash in Johnson County.

A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on Prison Camp Road shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to the report.

The vehicle’s passenger, Kelsey R. Cox, died as a result of the crash. The driver was injured in the crash, the THP reports.

The report states charges are pending related to the crash.