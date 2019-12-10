THP: Johnson City woman killed after head-on crash on Highway 126

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a local woman died after a crash on Highway 126 on Monday afternoon.

According to a report from THP, the crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 126 near Gravel Top Road in Sullivan County.

The report says a Jeep Cherokee, driven by 63-year-old Timothy Earls of Kingsport, was traveling eastbound on Highway 126 when it crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

The vehicle struck was a Nissan Sentra driven by 53-year-old Katherine Keene Doyle of Johnson City.

According to THP, both vehicles came to rest in the roadway after impact.

Keene Doyle was killed as a result of the crash.

Earls was injured.

The report says charges are currently pending as the crash is still under investigation.

Both drivers had been wearing their seatbelts.

