THP: Johnson City woman killed after head-on crash on Highway 126

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a local woman died after a crash on Highway 126 on Monday afternoon.
According to a report from THP, the crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 126 near Gravel Top Road in Sullivan County.
The report says a Jeep Cherokee, driven by 63-year-old Timothy Earls of Kingsport, was traveling eastbound on Highway 126 when it crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.
The vehicle struck was a Nissan Sentra driven by 53-year-old Katherine Keene Doyle of Johnson City.
According to THP, both vehicles came to rest in the roadway after impact.
Keene Doyle was killed as a result of the crash.
Earls was injured.
The report says charges are currently pending as the crash is still under investigation.
Both drivers had been wearing their seatbelts.