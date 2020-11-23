THP: Johnson City woman arrested after I-81 pursuit across 3 counties Thursday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested on Thursday, November 19 after authorities say she led them on a pursuit that took place in three counties.

According to a report from THP, a trooper stopped Michelle Evans, 37, on Interstate 81 North near mil marker 34 in Greene County around 12:45 p.m.

Evans pulled over, then fled from the traffic stop in the 2005 Nissan Maxima she was driving.

THP reports while Evans was fleeing, she drove at speeds over 100 miles per hour. She also passed other drivers by driving along the shoulders of the interstate and took multiple exits along the interstate at different intervals.

The report says she continued heading north on I-81 into both Sullivan and Washington Counties.

Troopers report they were able to successfully use spike strips to disable one of the Nissan’s tires, ending the pursuit.

Evans was taken into custody on Interstate 26 East on the Easter Star Road exit ramp in Washington County.

She was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

THP reports Evans is charged with the following:

Felony Evading (3rd Offense)

Driving on a Suspended License (7th Offense)

Speeding

Habitual Traffic Offender

The vehicle was not seized.