UPDATE: No students injured in hit-and-run crash involving Elizabethton school bus

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials say no students were hurt in a hit-and-run crash involving an Elizabethton school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Church Street.

Director of Schools Dr. Corey Gardenhour says a car was coming to a stop on Church Street when it hit bus No. 30. He says the impact was minor.

Authorities are still searching for the car according to Gardenhour.

Students who were on the school bus were picked up by another bus.

(Photo: WJHL)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Elizabethton Police Department are investigating the crash.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.

