THP investigating fatal crash in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Carter County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 p.m. on State Highway 362, also known as Mary Patton Highway.

State troopers say the driver of a Chevrolet S10 was attempting to make a U-turn when the vehicle pulled into the path of a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 21-year-old Michael Rainbolt of Elizabethton, was killed.

The driver of the Dodge was not hurt according to THP.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

