CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The identities of two people killed in a Roan Mountain crash were released on Thursday.

On Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., a Toyota Sienna was traveling south on Highway 19 East in Roan Mountain when a Ford Taurus traveling north crossed the center line into the path of the Toyota, resulting in the Toyota hitting the passenger side door of the Ford, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The driver of the Ford, Timothy Mayse, 42, and the passenger, Kerri Whitehead, 22, both died due to injuries, the THP stated.

The driver of the Toyota was also injured, the THP confirmed.

According to the THP, it’s believed the Ford ‘may have had a right rear tire failure that caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.’

Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley told News Channel 11 on Wednesday night that a 10-year-old was among those injured in the crash. The THP did not have any information available on the child’s condition Thursday. News Channel 11 has reached out to other law enforcement for an update on the child’s condition.