THP identifies driver cited in Elizabethton school bus hit and run crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – State troopers have identified the driver accused of hitting an Elizabethton school bus and fleeing the scene on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Angela M. Stroberg, 37 of Johnson City, was traveling south on Church Street when she failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a school bus in the driver’s side rear quarter panel. She then fled the scene traveling south along Church Street according to THP.

School officials said no students were injured and the bus suffered only minor damage.

PREVIOUS STORY: THP shares photo of vehicle in hit-and-run involving Elizabethton school bus

Stroberg called THP on Wednesday and identified herself as the person who was driving the yellow 2004 Chevrolet Aveo that hit the bus.

The highway patrol cited Stroberg with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving with a suspended license, unlawful removal of registration, and violation of insurance law.

