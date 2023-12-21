KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 26 has died from his injuries, police announced on Thursday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported on Dec. 12 that a 2022 Toyota Corolla was driving the wrong way on I-26 near mile marker 8 when it crashed into a 2015 Ford F350 just after 5 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota, identified by THP as Darrell Mabe, 66, died at the hospital on Monday due to injuries sustained from the crash.

News Channel 11 was provided viewer footage of the Corolla driving in the wrong direction on I-26 prior to the crash.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash, THP reported.