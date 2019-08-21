THP: Hit-and-run case involving Elizabethton school bus SOLVED

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Wednesday afternoon officials with THP Fall Branch tweeted that they solved a hit-and-run case involving an Elizabethton school bus.

School officials said no students were hurt in that hit-and-run crash involving an Elizabethton school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Church Street.

HIT/ RUN Solved:

Thank you to everyone that assisted in this hit/ run property damage crash yesterday involving a school bus 🚌 in Elizabethton, Tn. pic.twitter.com/jAZgafQvlP — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) August 21, 2019

We’ve reached out to THP for more information regarding this update and will bring those details to you on air, and on WJHL.com.