THP: Hit-and-run case involving Elizabethton school bus SOLVED

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WJHL

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Wednesday afternoon officials with THP Fall Branch tweeted that they solved a hit-and-run case involving an Elizabethton school bus.

School officials said no students were hurt in that hit-and-run crash involving an Elizabethton school bus Tuesday afternoon.

PREVIOUS STORY: THP shares photo of vehicle in hit-and-run involving Elizabethton school bus

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Church Street.

We’ve reached out to THP for more information regarding this update and will bring those details to you on air, and on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss