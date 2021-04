SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fallen trees have closed part of Highway 93 in Washington and Sullivan Counties, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A tweet from THP at 7:20 states that “large trees that fell across the road” have closed the Sullivan County side of the highway.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the debris is on the road near Morgan Lane.

The road is expected to be cleared by around 8:20 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.