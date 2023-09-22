HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A juvenile and a driver were injured in a crash involving a school bus Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A preliminary crash report from the THP states a Chevrolet Impala pulled into the path of a school bus at the intersection of Sharon St. and Douglas Dr. around 3:30 p.m.

The THP reports 36 minors were on the bus at the time of the crash. One juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital after the crash, according to the report.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also injured. According to the THP, the driver was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center with “serious injuries.” The highway patrol reported the injured driver was not wearing a seat belt.