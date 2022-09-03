HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcycle crash that happened Saturday at 11:46 a.m. on State Route 66 at Berry Road has left two people injured.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2001 Suzuki GSX was traveling south on State Route 66 when it veered off the right side of the road into a ditch after a curve. The motorcycle then reportedly struck an embankment and continued through the ditch striking a driveway culvert. The Suzuki overturned and came to a rest in the southbound lane of Route 66.

The driver, Michael D. Inman, 40, and passenger, Amy Steinburg, 37, both of Morristown, were injured in the crash, according to THP. Both were reported to be wearing helments.

No further details were released.