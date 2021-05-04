THP: Hampton man killed Saturday after car leaves road, crashes into creek

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hampton man was killed in a crash in Carter County Saturday, May 1, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A crash report from THP states a 1995 Ford Mustang was headed north in the 400 block of Simerly Creek Road “at a high rate of speed.”

THP reports that at 11:54 a.m. the Mustang, driven by William Perkins, came upon a left-handed curve and ran off the right side of the road.

The Mustang went over an embankment and into a creek where it flipped “several times before coming to rest underneath a private bridge,” according to the report.

THP reports Perkins, 45, of Hampton, was killed in the crash.

The report states Perkins was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.