GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash with injuries involving one vehicle took place Monday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Greene County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) released a preliminary report of the accident, which said a driver from Georgia was traveling in the southbound left lane on I-81 when he lost control of his SUV at the 33-mile marker. This prompted the car to go into the median and run into a tree, according to the report.

The report states that the THP believes snowy conditions were a major factor in the crash.

The driver was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Two other passengers in the car were not injured, according to the report. The report said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.