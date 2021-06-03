THP: Florida man injured after motorcycle goes airborne in Unicoi Co. crash on I-26

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A motorcyclist was injured in a Thursday morning crash in Unicoi County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A report from THP states that a 2021 Harley-Davidson was driving near mile marker 29 on Interstate 26 West just before 9 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified by THP as Steven Fritze, 66, of Daytona Beach, Florida.

The motorcycle crossed into the right lane and reportedly hit the concrete wall of a bridge.

“After striking the bridge the vehicle went airborne and came down on it’s rear,” the report states.

The motorcycle eventually came to a rest on its left side on the edge of the median.

THP reports Fritze came off the motorcycle and ended up in the middle of the median.

Fritze was injured in the crash. The report states Fritze was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed in the crash.