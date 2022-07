CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Carter County.

According to the agency, the deadly incident occurred on Thursday night on Gap Creek Road. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear at this time, and it is not yet known how many people were involved.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the THP for more information.

This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.