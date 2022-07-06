UNICOI COUNTY, (WJHL) – A driver suffered a medical emergency in Unicoi County Tuesday morning, causing a crash and ultimately leading to the driver’s death.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Nissan Versa was heading west on Highway 10 near the Unicoi Waste Convenience Center around 11:38 a.m. The driver, identified as Carroll Smith, 88, reportedly “suffered a medical emergency and pulled into the path” of a second vehicle.

Smith, of Unicoi, was transported to the Unicoi County Hospital for treatment of the emergency suffered prior to the crash. Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital, the THP reports.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured. No charges are pending in relation to the crash, as of Wednesday.